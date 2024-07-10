Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $11.45 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VRT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

