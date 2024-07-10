Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 31,119 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $8.19 on Wednesday, reaching $326.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

