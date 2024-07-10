Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 141,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. 12,092,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,178,027. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
