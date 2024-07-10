Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.06% of DocuSign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

