MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $46.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 198,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

