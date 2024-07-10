Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $25.32 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

