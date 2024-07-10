Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,263. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.11 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.