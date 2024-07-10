Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.90. Lufax shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 466,808 shares traded.

Lufax Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

About Lufax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

