Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Trading Down 3.3%

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 157,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 244,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

LGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

