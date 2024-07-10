Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $120.57 million and $58.32 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.55987972 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $48,973,987.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

