Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

