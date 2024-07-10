Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $27.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 112,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,392,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,222,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 301,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

