Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $40.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Li Auto Stock Down 0.3 %

Li Auto stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 7.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

