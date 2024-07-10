Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.12. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVRO

Lavoro Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.