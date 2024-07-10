Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,708 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 193,110 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.1% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,471,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

LVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

