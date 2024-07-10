Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

