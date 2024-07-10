Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after acquiring an additional 475,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,534 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.25. 365,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

