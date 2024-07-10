Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,586,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,045,000 after buying an additional 486,256 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 407,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 240,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

