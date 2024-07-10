Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

