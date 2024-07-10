Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 434.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 373.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 262,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,245. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.