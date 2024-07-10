Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,808,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 804,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.