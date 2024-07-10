Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,827. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

