Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1,401.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 5,439,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,468. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

