Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3,907.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $418,102,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,590,000 after buying an additional 43,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

