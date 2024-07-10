Larson Financial Group LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. 1,642,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
