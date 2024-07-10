Larson Financial Group LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,443. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

