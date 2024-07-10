Larson Financial Group LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2,952.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.5 %

CP traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 2,074,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,512. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

