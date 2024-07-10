Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,213,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 412,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 387,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

