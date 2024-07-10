Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

