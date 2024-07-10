Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,899. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

