Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 102,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

