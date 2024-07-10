Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $222.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

