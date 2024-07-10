Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

FAST traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 3,365,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.