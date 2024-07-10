Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,449,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114,275 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

