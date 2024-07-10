Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $130.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 36.8 %

LNTH stock traded up $28.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. 6,483,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.