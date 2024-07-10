Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

LSTR opened at $173.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

