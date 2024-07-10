Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 11.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

KRUS stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. 556,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.07 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Featured Stories

