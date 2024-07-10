Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.01

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 77503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.
About Kovitz Core Equity ETF
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
