Komodo Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.67 million and $1.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,147,267 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.