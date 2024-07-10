Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $12.00 at CIBC

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by CIBC from $8.15 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,844,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108,309. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

