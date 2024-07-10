Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) and Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Financial Contrast

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) and Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kikkoman and Premium Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kikkoman N/A N/A N/A Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Premium Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kikkoman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Premium Brands 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kikkoman and Premium Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Premium Brands has a consensus price target of $116.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.44%. Given Premium Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Premium Brands is more favorable than Kikkoman.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kikkoman and Premium Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kikkoman N/A N/A N/A $198.93 0.12 Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A $0.51 134.39

Kikkoman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premium Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kikkoman pays an annual dividend of $60.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 259.0%. Premium Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kikkoman pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premium Brands pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kikkoman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Premium Brands beats Kikkoman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kikkoman

(Get Free Report)

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products. In addition, it produces and sells clinical diagnostic reagents, hygiene inspection agents, and processing enzymes, as well as chemical products, including hyaluronic acid; and offers real estate rental, logistics, and back-office support services. The company was formerly known as Kikkoman Shoyu Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kikkoman Corporation in 1980. Kikkoman Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Noda, Japan.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of seafood processing services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Leonetti's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, King's Command Foods, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.