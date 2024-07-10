KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 7,435,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,612,407. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.