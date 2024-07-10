Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $470.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $460.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $433.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $446.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

