JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue GBX 3.40 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

JSGI opened at GBX 297.59 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,693.11 and a beta of 0.46. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.54.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.