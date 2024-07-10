JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue GBX 3.40 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance
JSGI opened at GBX 297.59 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,693.11 and a beta of 0.46. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.54.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
