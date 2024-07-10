JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$46.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.31.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.13. 1,526,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,813. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$59.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

