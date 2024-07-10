JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$46.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.