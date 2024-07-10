Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. 592,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,122. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $124,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.