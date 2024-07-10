John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

