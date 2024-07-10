John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDT opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

