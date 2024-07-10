Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $29,281.98 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22.

On Monday, May 20th, Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 3,673,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Joby Aviation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $15,357,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

