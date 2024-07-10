Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $29,281.98 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22.
- On Monday, May 20th, Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 3,673,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Joby Aviation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $15,357,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
