Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $38.00 at TD Cowen

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

